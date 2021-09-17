La Albirroja was beaten by the United States, one of the women’s forces – football

During Thursday night, the Paraguayan women’s team tested against the United States at Firstenergie Stadium. These were the first two friendlies that Perugia will play against the last world champion team in 2019.

The Paraguay national team will be presented again on September 21, albeit in a different scenario. Game Two will take place at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, starting at 7:30 p.m.

USA 9-0 Paraguay

Stadium: First Energy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio.

United State: Adrianna Franch, Crystal Dunn, Tierna Davidson, Becky Sauerbrunn (Abby Dahlkemper), Kelley Ohara, Kristie Mewis (Alex Morgan), Andi Sullivan, Rose Lavelle (Catarina Macario), Mallory Pugh (Sophia Smith), Lynn Williams (Tobin Heath) , Carly Lloyd. DT: Vlatko Andonovsky.

Paraguay: Christina Riccaldi; Maria Martinez (Ramona Martinez), Limpia Frites, Tania Risso, Desi Barreiro, Lorena Alonso, Fanny Guto, Fanny Godoy, Desi Ojeda (Monserrat Ayala), Mirta Pico (Natalia Peña), Fabiola Sandoval. DT: Epiphania Benitez.

Objectives: 3, 5, 33, 36, y 60, Carli Lloyd, 24, 48, Andy Sullivan, 30, Lynne Williams y 85, Tobin Heath (USA).