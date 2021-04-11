La Gornada – Former United States Attorney Ramsey Clark dies

Washington. Former United States Attorney General Ramsey Clark, who supported the civil rights movement in his country and later became part of the international team of lawyers who defended Saddam Hussein, died at the age of 93.

The foundation and library named after the president who served under his administration, Lyndon Johnson, reported on Twitter this Saturday the “loss of Ramsey Clark, a dedicated high-ranking public servant and attorney general” between 1967 and 1969.

The newspaper reported that Clark died the previous day at his Manhattan home. New York times.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel saluted on Twitter the memory of “an honest and supportive man (who) accompanied us in decisive battles and criticized the great injustice his country committed in the world.”

When he was attorney general, Clark oversaw the development of the “Fair Housing Act,” a series of laws against discrimination in housing and employment, and opposed the death penalty.

Then he became a vocal critic of US military interventions abroad, from Vietnam to Iraq.

His activism led him to join the defense committees of figures such as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and Egyptian Islamist preacher Omar Abdel Rahman.

He was also a legal advisor to Slobodan Milosevic before the trial of the former Serbian president before the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.