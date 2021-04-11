La Gornada – Former United States Attorney Ramsey Clark dies

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Washington. Former United States Attorney General Ramsey Clark, who supported the civil rights movement in his country and later became part of the international team of lawyers who defended Saddam Hussein, died at the age of 93.

The foundation and library named after the president who served under his administration, Lyndon Johnson, reported on Twitter this Saturday the “loss of Ramsey Clark, a dedicated high-ranking public servant and attorney general” between 1967 and 1969.

The newspaper reported that Clark died the previous day at his Manhattan home. New York times.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel saluted on Twitter the memory of “an honest and supportive man (who) accompanied us in decisive battles and criticized the great injustice his country committed in the world.”

When he was attorney general, Clark oversaw the development of the “Fair Housing Act,” a series of laws against discrimination in housing and employment, and opposed the death penalty.

Then he became a vocal critic of US military interventions abroad, from Vietnam to Iraq.

His activism led him to join the defense committees of figures such as former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein and Egyptian Islamist preacher Omar Abdel Rahman.

He was also a legal advisor to Slobodan Milosevic before the trial of the former Serbian president before the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.

More Stories

New US police violations against a black man

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States will keep immigrant families in hotels in the midst of the rush

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States calls for the election processes to be respected on Sunday in Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia | International | News

1 day ago Leland Griffith

India is concerned about the presence of an American destroyer in its waters – Prinsa Latina

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Russia raises tension with the United States: It confirmed that it would respond to any sanctions

2 days ago Leland Griffith

And they predicted that there would be another tornado season more active than usual in the United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Gornada – Former United States Attorney Ramsey Clark dies

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Being in Babia while wandering around the world

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

What happened on a day like today?

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

A huge body of whales is found on the beach – Uno TV

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Grupo Provida seeks jail time for medical student and doctor in Puebla for “promoting abortion”

6 hours ago Mia Thompson