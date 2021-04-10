New US police violations against a black man

Two of the agents pointed their pistols at a second lieutenant in the army, and when he said he was afraid to get out of the car, they replied, “He must be with you.”

New condition from Police abuse On United State Against A. black man. Last December 5 Caron NazarioHe was a second lieutenant in the US Army Medical Corps driving to his home in Windsor (Virginia) when two officers forced him to stop the car at a gas station. What happened next prompted him to file a lawsuit.

And it is that both agents screamed that Nazario was getting out of his car while they were pointing to him by them. Pistols. When he saw it, the soldier put his mobile phone on the dashboard to record what might happen, put his hands out the window and asked for an explanation. In a moment of tension, the black man says he is afraid to get out of the car, and one of the agents replies, “You must have.”

Immediately afterward, after refusing to get out of the car, the same agent repeatedly sprayed the second lieutenant’s face with pepper spray until they forced him out of his car after submerging his face. “I serve this country, and this is how they treat me?” Nazario told clients, according to a video from his mobile phone. When he was taken from the car, the same agent hit him with his knees on the ribs, and they hit him on the ground while he was handcuffed.

A complaint against the agents

Now the victim of this violation has filed a complaint against both agents for violating their constitutional rights. According to the lawsuit, Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker threatened to charge him with crimes such as obstruction or assault if he decided to file a complaint, which could ruin his career in the US military.

Nazario indicates in his lawsuit that he is considered a target of being a black man. Through his legal process, he intends to send the message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated, according to his attorney Jonathan Arthur.