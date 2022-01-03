La Granada – Afghans mobilized to demand the United States lift sanctions against the Taliban

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Kabul. Dozens took to the streets of this city yesterday to demand the United States lift sanctions against the Taliban and unfreeze the Afghan Central Bank’s billions of dollars worth of assets abroad to restore the ailing economy.

The protesters complained that the sanctions worsened the economic situation in the country, which is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, in statements to the Afghan Pajhwok News Agency.

The mobilization follows the one that occurred on December 21, when hundreds of protesters marched in the capital’s streets towards the US Embassy to demand the release of nearly $10 billion in frozen funds.

Relations between the international community and Afghanistan have not had their best moment since mid-August, when the Taliban stormed the capital, Kabul, to take control of the country after former President Ashraf Ghani fled.

Since then, international pressures have made humanitarian aid conditional on the implementation of important developments in the field of inclusion and human rights, particularly those relating to women and girls in the country.

More Stories

System incisions under the magnifying glass Raghuram Rajan | newspaper

10 hours ago Mia Thompson

RCEP, the largest economic free trade agreement, enters into force in the Asia-Pacific region

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Cultural diversity is a superpower; everyone must find what makes them special”

1 day ago Mia Thompson

IMF hard core delays negotiations with Argentina

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Financial quick: 21 days of spending just to survive | Economy | News

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Another possible consumption… for Catholics | Alterconsumismo | future planet

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Sciences. Evidence for the origin of nearby asteroids rich in minerals

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – ATP Cup: Germans Zverev and Krawitz fall to the British

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp 2022 | How to see messages deleted by your partner again | What did she say | Deleted Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

US Secretary of Defense has tested positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

City Council and Freedom Objectives organize a solidarity football match in El Puig for a Ugandan school

2 hours ago Leland Griffith