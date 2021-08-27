La Jornada – Mexicans finished fifth in Paralympic athletics

Mexico City. Leonardo Perez and Brian Enriquez had the Mexicans’ best performance on the first day of athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, finishing fifth in their respective competitions.

In the T51 400-meter speed test, where people with spinal cord injuries and cerebral palsy compete, Leonardo Perez finished the fifth step with a time of one minute, one second, and 66 hundredths.

First place went to Tomoki Sato, who awarded host Japan its first gold medal, setting a Paralympic Games record by stopping the clock at 55 seconds and 39 hundredths. His compatriot Hirokazu Oyunabaru won the silver with a time of 59.95, while the bronze went to American Raymond Martin (55.59).

Brian Enriquez, who has cerebral palsy on the left side of his body, finished fifth in the F37 test, with a difference of 13.93 metres.

Russian Albert Khinchagov won the gold medal by setting a Paralympic record with a record of 15.78 meters, ahead of Tunisian Ahmed Ben Mosleh (14.50) and Brazilian Joao Teixeira da Sousa (14.45).

Daniela Velasco finished fourth in the 1500m T13 preliminary competition with a time of 4.47.16 and advanced to the final. Daniela Corazza was eliminated from the semi-finals of the 400m T11, finishing fourth with a time of 1.01.34.

Naomi Sommelera is eighth after being disqualified

Mexican swimmer Naomi Sommelera had a bitter day when she was on the eighth step in the SM7 200-meter medley, after being disqualified, at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Somellera, a multi-medal winner at the 2019 Lima Parapan American Games, advanced to the final after finishing third in it. the heat, but in the duel for the title suffered disqualification.

The United States took the gold and silver with Mallory Weijman, who stopped the clock at 2:55,48 and Ahlia Littenberger (3.02.82). The bronze went to the Australian with Tiffany Thomas Kean (3.03.11).

The tricolor will continue to participate in Tokyo with competitions in the 100m breaststroke SB7, 50m butterfly S7 and 400m freestyle S7.