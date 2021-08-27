Bittersweet debut of Zudaire – Diario de Noticias de Navarra

Such as Yesterday, Navarre Beatriz Zudyer appeared in the first Paralympic Games Spain’s women’s wheelchair basketball team disputed over her athletic merits. It was a group stage match against the United States where Abraham Carrion’s men fell 34-68. Zdir managed to score 4 points out of 34 of his team.

The presence of the women’s team in Tokyo is historic because this is the first time that Spain plays a match with direct qualification and not by invitation, as happened in Barcelona 92, which it did as the host country. The ticket was obtained after finishing fourth at the European Championships in Rotterdam 2019.

In their first match against the United States, the Spanish national team was always behind on the scoreboard, although there were sections where they put the American players in trouble.

The triple spear formed by Natalie Schneider, Rose Hollermann and Courtney Ryan was a killer for Spain, which couldn’t stop rivals in defence, who ended up adding 51 of the three points from the United States.

The final quarter, with just three points, was throwing weight on Spain’s options.

“These nerves and perhaps anxiety from the first appearance were noticed. We did not make the best shooting decisions and the success did not enter the outside shot and the easy shots under the basket. We are a growing team, the competition is progressing,” said Spaniard Sarah Revuelta at the end of the match. “We hope to go to the round.”

Spain is in Group B along with the Netherlands, the United States, Algeria and China. Our competitor today is at 10.00. The first four of the group go to the quarter-finals.

Another Navara in Tokyo

izaskun osés compete today

For the first time in Tokyo. Today, Navarra Isascon Osis Ayocar begins her adventure at the 2020 Paralympics. Her first show will take place today at 2:50pm Spanish time and will compete in the 1500m in the T13 semi-final. If he can make it to the final, he will race tomorrow in the same class at 12:10. On the other hand, on Monday August 30th at 1:50pm the first round of the 400m will take place in T12, a class in which Navarrese usually competes. The final of this system will be at 4.35 in the morning of the following day, that is, Tuesday, August 31. Osés comes from winning the 1500m T12 bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.