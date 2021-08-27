ISL announces global TV stations for the third season (2021)

Within minutes of the first race of the 2021 International Swimming League season, the third in the junior league’s history, a full roster was released to global broadcast.

The league offers streaming deals in “more than 140 countries and territories around the world,” with paid live broadcasts available to those who can’t watch TV.

It is not yet clear which games will be available on the networks below in each country. We know, for example, that the US broadcaster (CBS) and the Canadian broadcaster (CBC) do not plan to broadcast the entire season.

Where do you see?

Sub-Saharan Africa)

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: Super Sport

Americas

United State: CBS

Canada: CBC

Central America / Latin America
Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay: Definitely sports

Brazil: Globo TV

Asia

Singapore: starhub

Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: be in sports

Japan: TV Asahi

Caribbean

Anguilla, Antarctica (available for US military bases only), Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana , Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts/Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent/The Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and cruise ships operating within the region: ESPN

Europe

France, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden: Eurosport

Italy: sky

Russia: TV match

Belarus: Belarus 5 TVAnd Sports 1/2

Ukraine, Lithuania, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: Sports 1/2

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sport club

Middle East and North Africa Region

Middle East and North Africa region, including Palestine (including Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan: be in sports

Oceania

Australia: Playing sports

