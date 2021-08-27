ISL announces global TV stations for the third season (2021)
Within minutes of the first race of the 2021 International Swimming League season, the third in the junior league’s history, a full roster was released to global broadcast.
The league offers streaming deals in “more than 140 countries and territories around the world,” with paid live broadcasts available to those who can’t watch TV.
It is not yet clear which games will be available on the networks below in each country. We know, for example, that the US broadcaster (CBS) and the Canadian broadcaster (CBC) do not plan to broadcast the entire season.
Where do you see?
Sub-Saharan Africa)
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Ivory Coast, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zaire, Zambia and Zimbabwe: Super Sport
Americas
United State: CBS
Canada: CBC
Central America / Latin America
Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay: Definitely sports
Brazil: Globo TV
Asia
Singapore: starhub
Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, East Timor and Singapore: be in sports
Japan: TV Asahi
Caribbean
Anguilla, Antarctica (available for US military bases only), Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana , Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Kitts/Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent/The Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and cruise ships operating within the region: ESPN
Europe
France, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden: Eurosport
Italy: sky
Russia: TV match
Belarus: Belarus 5 TVAnd Sports 1/2
Ukraine, Lithuania, Moldova, Latvia, Estonia: Sports 1/2
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia: Sport club
Middle East and North Africa Region
Middle East and North Africa region, including Palestine (including Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Chad, Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan: be in sports
Oceania
Australia: Playing sports