Puerto Rican quintet goes after qualifying for the U-17 World Cup | Sports

15 hours ago Sharon Hanson

On Friday, the women’s and youth national basketball teams will play the quarter-finals of the Brimondale Under-16 Championship, which is being held in Mexico, with the goal of getting the long-awaited ticket to the FIBA ​​U-17 World Cup.

The men’s team will face Canada starting at 6:30 p.m. in Xalapa, where they will face the winner of the duel between the United States and Mexico.

Puerto Rico finished the second group stage with a score of 1-2, while the United States ranked first with a 3-0 score, followed by the Dominican Republic (2-1) and Chile (0-3).

The other pairs are Argentina vs. Chile and Dominican Republic vs. Brazil.

Argentina topped Group A with a 3-0 score, followed by Canada (2-1), Brazil (1-2) and Mexico (0-3).

Meanwhile, on the women’s branch, Puerto Rico will hit Mexico starting at 9:30 p.m., in Guanajuato, Leon.

The winner of that duel will face the United States or Costa Rica.

Puerto Ricans finished second in the first group stage, scoring 2-1, while Canada finished first with a 3-0 score. Brazil (1-2) and Costa Rica (0-3) completed the standings.

The other pairs are Canada vs. Chile and Argentina vs. Brazil.

The United States topped Group B with a 3-0 score, followed by a three-way match between Argentina, Chile and Mexico with a score of 1-2.

The top four teams in both tournaments qualify for the World Cup.

