La Jornada – The crew of the Russian space movie prepares for takeoff

Moscow. A Russian crew of two astronauts and two filmmakers will take off to the International Space Station (ISS) early next month to shoot the first film in outer space, filmmakers said Thursday.

All four are scheduled to be launched aboard the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft on October 5, to be transported to the station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of about 354 kilometers.

Its launch will come just weeks after the flight of the first all-civilian crew to travel aboard a rocket and capsule developed by SpaceX, adding to the flight an element of the decades-old competition between Russia and the United States.

“This film is built around the story of an ordinary person (…) a doctor who has nothing to do with space exploration and who never thought about it, is offered to travel to the International Space Station (…) and save a life,” said director and actor Klim Shpenko, before the crew left for a base. Baikonur satellite in Kazakhstan.

Professional astronauts will also appear in the film.

“I will not take part in it, but I still have to figure out how to make a film in such an unusual place as outer space,” said commander Anton Shkaplerov.

Leading actress Yulia Peresild said she learned to be her own makeup artist and stylist. “You will not be at the same level on the ground, but we will do our best. We are ready for that,” he said.

Director Shipenko, who is 1.90 meters tall, said his length makes training inside the spacecraft – and the next flight – very uncomfortable.

But he said adjustments would be made in the future, adding, “Okay. I’ll fly now as is, but when we complete the trip to Mars, they promise there will be a better seat.”