Tokyo 2020. Locate the Ugandan weightlifter who escaped in Japan

weightlifter Uganda who escaped during pre-Olympic training in Japan On Tuesday, authorities said he had been located last week and was being questioned by police.

Prefectural Police Mine, in the middle JapanHe said that the 20-year-old athlete Julius Siketoliko I was in the city Yokkaichi, about 170 kilometers east of the host city. The police have been trying to determine what has happened since then Siquitoliko He fled his hotel in Izumisano, in the prefecture of OsakaOn Friday, he left a note saying that he did not want to go home.

Siquitoliko Izumisano officials said he left his bags and said in the note he wanted to stay in Japan and find work. The weightlifter did not meet the Olympic standards in the latest international rankings released after reaching the Japan He was due to return to Uganda this week.

The Games, which were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, were open on Friday despite fears of an increase in infections in Tokyo, which on Tuesday recorded 1,387 new cases, compared to 557 a week earlier.

Upon arrival at the airport Narita On June 19, one of the team members Uganda The test result has been positive and has been isolated, while the other eight members have been allowed to travel more than 500 kilometers (30 miles) in a chartered bus to Izumisano.

Days later, a second member of the team tested positive, forcing seven local officials and drivers who had been in contact with the team to self-isolate. Health officials said the two Ugandans infected had the Delta variant, which is considered the most contagious.

The team, which ended its isolation and training from July 7, traveled to Olympic Village on Tuesday Such as without Siquitoliko.