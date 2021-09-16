BNP Paribas will allow remote work for some bankers

(Bloomberg) — BNP Paribas SA is preparing to allow some bankers to work from home half-time, joining European peers such as Deutsche Bank AG and UBS Group AG to enable a permanently more flexible working day.

People familiar with this information said the BNP is developing a plan to give employees more flexibility, including for various remote work scenarios. The people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private, said that each unit of the bank would be able to choose the option that best suits the circumstances of its employees. People said that as long as it was consistent with their positions, some bankers would be allowed to work from home two days a week and three days the other.

The plan, which unions are supposed to sign in the coming weeks, will go into effect in September.

“As part of our social dialogue with unions, group-level negotiations are taking place in France to expand remote work, but also to adapt it to the needs of each profession,” a spokeswoman said in an email. In Paris. “Remote work, of course, will be voluntary and will depend on the personal environment of each employee.”

BNP’s closest competitor, Société Générale SA, said in May it would allow bankers to work from home up to three days a week, while HSBC Holdings Plc is also offering options for its French employees to work remotely part-time.

Global banks differ in their approach to remote work, while vaccination campaigns are allowing more employees to return to the office. While some, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., are lobbying. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , in order to get bankers back to work behind their desks, others like Citigroup Inc. And UBS AG are becoming more flexible in an effort to improve morale. Gain a competitive advantage in hiring and retaining employees.

Italy’s UniCredit SpA said it plans to allow employees from outside branches to work from home permanently 40% of the time. The bank is working on a plan that will give administrative and corporate employees the option to work from home about two days per week on a voluntary basis, while branch employees will be able to choose one day per week.

In Germany, Deutsche Bank also said it was working on plans to allow employees to work remotely for up to three days a week.

BNP Paribas to allow some bankers to work from home half the time

