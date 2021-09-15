Athletics: Anna Pelletiero made her film debut with Pedro Almodvar

Galician athlete Anna Pelletiero, Bronze medalist in the triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics, Almodvar made her debut as a girl in the director’s new film “Parallel Mothers”, where she came out gorgeous.

On the same day, the athlete won the bronze medalOn August 1, Pedro Almodvar’s production company “Desio” posted a post on Instagram, in addition to congratulating the athlete on her success, revealing some photos from her participation in the movie “Parallel Mothers” that will be released the next day. September 1 at the Venice Film Festival.

With text that reads “Congratulations, hero”In the video, the modvar is heard directing the runner.

The entry on Instagram, which reveals another face of Peleteiro, has revolutionized social networks and has already accumulated more than 27,000 “likes”. Thus, at the age of twenty-five, the fame of Anna Pelletiero went beyond the field of athletics and sports in general.

With Penelope Cruz

Together with actresses of stature Penelope Cruz, Rossy de Palma or Aitana Snchez-Gijn and actor Israel Elejalde, in their cameo in Almodvar, the athlete is showing her worth outside the athletics tracks.

“It’s just a cameo, I had to play by myself. It’s a very short thing, but for me, for my parents, who have been fans of Pedro their whole lives, the fact of coming out, even if it’s just a picture of me in the background, which it’s not… No… No, Anna Pletero told El Pas about her participation in the film ” No matter how small it will be milk.”