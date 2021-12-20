La Jornada – The victory of democracy, the electoral victory of Borek, says Lopez Obrador

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico City. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said today that the electoral victory of left-wing presidential candidate Gabriel Borek, in Chile, is a victory for democracy not only for that South American country, but for the whole of Latin America and the Caribbean.

“First of all, we express our satisfaction and happiness that cannot be hidden from Gabriel Boric’s victory in Chile,” he told the press. “I congratulated him already in the morning; now it’s 10:20 in Chile (three hours more than in Mexico).”

“I was very pleased; congratulations to the people of Chile, a hug to the brotherly people of Chile. They have been role models for Latin America and the world.”

“It is a victory for democracy in Chile, in Latin America, in the Caribbean and in the world,” he said at the start of the morning press conference at the National Palace.

This morning, a report was submitted by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to consumers, and then a report on the state of business construction. Then, also in the locker room, a monthly report on public safety will be given, along with a summary of what has been accomplished in the three years extending up to the six-year period.

Immediately there will be a ceremony for the awarding of the Mexican Aztec Eagle to the French chancellor, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

