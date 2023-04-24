La Jornada – Valencia, Romain and Reus win the World Cup by defeating China 6-0

Mexico City. Mexico’s women’s shooting team, made up of Olympic medalists Alejandra Valencia, Aida Roman and junior junior Angela Ruiz, performed flawlessly to win the World Cup in Antalya, Turkey, with a 6-0 victory over Chinese representatives.

The trio, led by Miguel Ángel Flores, came away with a fine goal to defeat Asians Zhang Mengyao and An Qixuan, world medalists, and Hai Ligan, in the repeated bracket final.

The confrontation between the two seeds was in the interest of the Mexicans by defeating the first seed, who has returned to the stages of this competition since 2019.

Valencia, Olympic bronze in Tokyo 2020, and Roman, silver in London 2012, were perfectly combined with Ruiz, who at the age of 16 made his debut as a senior national team and gave an impressive result confirming his discipline. world power.

“It feels great,” said Valencia. “We’ve been hoping for the number one spot for two years, and now we have it.”

“It’s a good start to the season. We are very confident that our new team is good and doing well. We are going to many competitions this year and this way of starting the circuit is very beautiful,” the Sonoran woman highlighted the shooting world.

Mexico concluded its participation in the exhibition with two medals after Ana Hernandez Leon, Andrea Becerra Arizaga and Dafne Quintero García took bronze in the women’s compound bow team.

The next and second World Cups of 2023 will be held in Shanghai, China, from May 16-21, so the national team will once again focus on the National Center for Sports Talent Development and High Performance (CNAR). Being one of the majors supported by the National Committee for Physical Culture and Sports without providing expenses.

China fared better in the men’s team final as they staved off a comeback by India to claim a thrilling 5-4 victory after a tie-break.

The United States took the gold medal in the mixed team final, defeating the Chinese 5-4. The bronze went to Spain.

Meanwhile, Marina Malpica, the only Mexican ribbon finalist, finished eighth at the Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku with 27,900 units.

Bulgaria won 1-2, with Stelyana Nikolova adding 31,300, and Eva Brizalieva 31,100, while the bronze went to Uzbekistan Ikrumova, 30,950.

The tricolor men’s softball team missed out on a podium finish by finishing fourth in contention for the bronze medal won by the local Argentines after being defeated 10-1 at the U-23 World Cup in Paraná.

Australia clinched the tournament title by defeating Japan 1-0 at Navaldo Cargnell Stadium.

The next and second 2023 World Cups will be held in Shanghai, China, from May 16-21, so the national team will once again focus on the National Center for Sports Talent Development and High Performance (CNAR). Being one of the disciplines supported by the National Committee for Physical Culture and Sports without providing expenses.

China fared better in the men’s team final as they staved off a comeback by India to claim a thrilling 5-4 victory after a tie-break.

The United States took the gold medal in the mixed team final, defeating the Chinese 5-4. The bronze went to Spain.

Meanwhile, Marina Malpica, the only Mexican ribbon finalist, finished eighth at the Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku with 27,900 units.

Bulgaria won 1-2, with Stelyana Nikolova adding 31,300, and Eva Brizalieva 31,100, while the bronze went to Uzbekistan Ikrumova, 30,950.

The tricolor men’s softball team missed out on a podium finish by finishing fourth in contention for the bronze medal won by the local Argentines after being defeated 10-1 at the U-23 World Cup in Paraná.

Australia clinched the tournament title by defeating Japan 1-0 at Navaldo Cargnell Stadium.