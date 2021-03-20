La Jornada – Yafit Kotto, James Bond’s first African-American villain dies

Angels. Actor Yavett Koto, who became famous in the 1970s fought James Bond in it Live and let death And as a stealthy alien in alienHe died at the age of 81, his agent told AFP.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, his wife, Sinaon Tessa, described her late husband as a “legend”.

He said, “You played the villain in some of your movies but for me you are a true hero and for a lot of people too.”

Agent Ryan Goldhar confirmed his death in an email to AFP, but did not specify the cause of death.

“I am still treating his death, and I know he will be missed,” he said.

Born in New York to a Cameroonian immigrant father and US Army nurse, Couto made his professional acting debut in 1960 in a theatrical performance of Shakespeare. Othello In Harlem.

The actor received praise for his roles as Bond’s first African-American villain – dictator Dr. Kananga – in Live and let death, 1973, and an Emmy nomination for his role in the television film The Ugandan Strongman Idi Amin. Raid on Entebbe.

He then played space engineer Dennis Parker in Ridley Scott’s science fiction film. alien, From 1979, and wrestled alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1987 film Miserable running Man.