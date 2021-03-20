What series to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video: Red Sky, Falcon Returns, and Winter Soldier | Entertainment

The weekend arrives, for some longer than others, and it’s the perfect time to wind down in front of a good TV series.

The week comes loaded with very interesting premieres, and the platforms don’t miss the opportunity to launch their best cards at the same time. If HBO puts out a highly anticipated show, Netflix does the same etc.

This time, HBO has released one of its most awaited movies, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so Netflix and other platforms are also trying to bring our attention to its catalog with a series that will give a lot to talk about.

We know that this Friday is Father’s Day and that many will celebrate it as a family (they always follow the security procedures), but for everyone to find the content that satisfies you, in this list we offer you Series for adults and others for all audiences. To enjoy the comfort you deserve.



Sky red

Netflix’s premier series is of course Sky Rojo. Far from being familiar content, the new series from Creator of House of CardsAlex Pena. The series, made by Esther Martinez Lobato, is action-packed and part of a desperate attempt by three women to escape the pimp who enslaved them, whatever the case.

With this rule and frenzied pace, we can see the journey that Coral, Wendy and Jenna take on the journey to a new life. This project can boast of having an important staff and full of well-known performers: Veronica Sanchez, Asier Etxandia, Laley Esposito and Miguel Angel Silvestre.

Sky red

: Sky red Release day 2021

2021 Period : 50 minutes.

: 50 minutes. platform: Netflix

Falcon and Winter Soldier

The cool new Disney Plus series is here. After Wandavision’s success with Scarlet Witch and Vision, Marvel fans wanted more, and they didn’t have to wait long. The new series starts on Friday with Falcon and Winter Soldier, And the two are inseparable from Captain America.

Carrie Skogland is the director of the Six Episodes That make up this short series. The plot begins in the Marvel Universe six months after the end of Avengers: Endgame. Esto significa que hace cinco meses del final de Bruja Escarlata y Vision (no vamos a decir nada más por si no has terminado de verla), ya dos meses de que comiencen las aventuras de Peter Parker por Europa en ‘Spider-Man: Lejos de a house’. The expectations are up to the ceiling.

Falcon and Winter Soldier

: Falcon and Winter Soldier Release day 2021

2021 Period : 50 minutes.

: 50 minutes. platform: Disney Plus

Good fight

Now that the Trump era is behind us (or so we’d like to believe), it’s time to re-watch the third season of The Good Fight. The The occasional de good wife All this time has passed on Movistar +, to go later to the Amazon Prime Video catalog where you can now find the latest season.

The third season of editing has ended and is under quarantine, as it does not address the epidemic, but it continues Justice and American Politics of Donald Trump As they did for the first two seasons. You can even say better, with A more sarcastic and coarse tone than its predecessorsIts creators’ creativity and criticism have exploded this season.

For those who don’t know the series, some of the main characters featured in Alicia Florick’s life in The Good Fight continue to show the legal and political life of the United States in this new series. It is not necessary to know the previous series to enjoy this, as they are entertaining and enjoyable chapters, especially for those who are not a follower of the former President of the United States.