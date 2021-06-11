La Nación / Paraguay expects Brazil to renew its oxygen export license

The United States has purchased 500 million covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and will deliver them to 100 countries in the next two years. Paraguay is not on the list of beneficiaries.

The White House released a statement Thursday officially noting that the United States will donate 500 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries and the African Union through Kovacs, according to Infobae.

The countries that will receive the vaccines are the following:

Low income: Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, North Korea, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger. , Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Yemen.

Average income: Angola, Algeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Egypt, Arab Republic, El Salvador, Swaziland, Ghana, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Mauritania, Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, Sudan , East Timor, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Vietnam, West Bank and Gaza, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Other World Bank IDA-eligible countries: Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Guyana, Kosovo, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Samoa, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

The Covax Mechanism also has a list of 80 countries that have signed up to participate in the initiative, but they can purchase the vaccines themselves. Among them, 44, the others preferred not to be mentioned in the agency’s statement:

Andorra, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, UK, Venezuela, etc.

Those who will come

Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of the US donating at least 80 million vaccines by the end of June. In addition, the state contributed $2 billion to the Covax Initiative. It is worth noting that Paraguay is among the countries that will receive this donation of 80 million doses worldwide.