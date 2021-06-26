La Paz increases domestic and US flights

22 mins ago Leland Griffith

The increase in domestic flights to La Paz, Baja California SurAnd still, travelers from the United States are interested in vacationing there.

The tourist experiences it offers, combined with the natural attractions and diversity of accommodations, have helped increase the air connection.

Flights to and from the United States were key to La Paz’ international outlook.

Given that, American Airlines will connect La Paz with Phoenix, Arizona, and have three flights a week.

The second announcement from the American airline was the flight to Dallas, Texas, which will have a weekly frequency.

La Paz, Baja California Sur

La Paz’s air operations with other destinations in Mexico also continue to increase.

To connect with Guadalajara and Mazatlán Aeromar, new flights have been announced, which will favor business and leisure tourism.

Travelers can enjoy relaxation and tranquility in the open spaces surrounded by nature by the sparkling beach at ChilloChill.

Among the activities they can do are canoeing, sports fishing, kayaking, hiking, trekking, and surfing on the waves of La Ventana and El Sargento, two beaches near La Paz.

the net

It has few explored sites and other protected areas in the Gulf of California that have been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO as considered.

In addition, you can visit pristine beaches such as Balandra, El Coromuel, La Concha and others; Local gastronomy and new trends like farm to table are all part of the experience of visiting La Paz.

