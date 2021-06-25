Uruguay will receive a donation from the United States in July of 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19

A woman receives a vaccine against COVID-19 at Rivera General Hospital in Riviera (Uruguay). EFE / Raul Martinez / Archive



Uruguay will receive 500,000 doses of the US Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in July As a donation from the Joe Biden government, as announced Friday by the South American country’s presidential secretary, Alvaro Delgado.

At a press conference held in the Executive Tower of Montevideo, in which he appeared, accompanied by the Minister of Public Health, Daniel SalinasChargé d’Affairs at the US Embassy, Jennifer Savage, Delgado it Uruguay is “among the first” to receive its corresponding share of the 14 million doses donated by the US government to Latin America.

“Uruguay prefers vaccinations with messenger RNA. At that time, we bought 3 million from Pfizer, the contracts were concluded and everything was made easier, because we already had the logisticsDelgado commented in an appearance in which the amendment of entry controls into the country was also announced in the face of new variables of COVID-19.

For his part, Savage said: “When the epidemic started, the United States asked Uruguay: ‘How can we help? ” Today I am proud to announce that 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be donated, which will arrive in the next few days.“.

“July will be an intense month for vaccinationsAdded Delgado, who said that to the half a million vaccines donated by the United States, 444,600 doses have already been agreed with the laboratory.

Meanwhile, Salinas said that “satisfied and satisfied“with the”generous donation“from the United States. “This is a pandemic that we know is never ending. It is like the cycle in which epidemiological changes and new challenges arise. An adaptation is created in the Darwinian style. The Uruguayan government also has these facilities to adapt to the changes.

Uruguay scored on Thursday 1770 new cases In 16,951 tests for COVID-19, according to the daily report of the country’s National Emergency System (Sinai).

On that day there was 39 deaths, which means access to 5413 deaths13. The youngest person was a 33-year-old woman from the province of Maldonado and the oldest was a 94-year-old woman from Salto.

With this information, Uruguay adds 361,994 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the health emergency, which was announced in Uruguay on March 13, 2020, of whom 21,610 are ill, 357 of whom have been admitted to intensive treatment centers (ICS).

According to the information provided by the Uruguayan Society of Intensive Medicine (SUMI), 696 ICC beds were occupied out of 1011 surgical beds, which is 67.8% of the total (35.2% of them due to covid-19, 356 patients).

What is more, The country is in the red according to the Harvard Index, by aggregating more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, while the only section emerging from this dangerous situation is Rivera (North), in orange on the map.

This Monday the museums reopen, closed as of March 23, and More than 70,000 students re-established in Montevideo and Canillon (south)By which the return of the primary stage has been fully completed and secondary (secondary) schools are expected to be able to do so in July, which is favored by vaccination in adolescents.

The suspension of public events and performances and time restrictions in bars and restaurants until midnight is in effect until June 27..

What is more, The country’s borders remain closed to non-residents, except for exceptions for diplomatic, personal or economic-labor reasons, with the express authorization of the executive branch.

