Lead IMSS Oaxaca PREVENIMSS Triathlon in Family Medicine Units

Oaxaca, Oaxaca. – Within the framework of the 12th National Day of Recovery from Regular Services, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Oaxaca will carry out, from November 26 to 28, the PrevenIMSS Triathlon in Family Medicine Units (UMF) No. 1, 6, 12, 38 and 64 and 65.

The head of Medicaid in Oaxaca, Dr. Martha Escobar Vázquez, reports that IMSS through the posters demonstrates and strengthens preventive measures against COVID-19, so that residents know and implement the recommendations.

Correct use of the mask, covering the nose and mouth, hand hygiene (hand-washing technique and/or use of alcohol gel), a healthy distance of 1.5 meters, naming sneezes, avoiding touching the eyes, mouth and nose, as well as ventilation of the home and workplace and cleaning of spaces and objects.

These activities are developed by nursing staff and health promoters; In addition, on Saturday it is scheduled to carry out COVID-19 prevention activities, consultations in PrevenIMSS units and on Sunday physical activity and nutritional guidance for regional menus.

Nutritional guidance will be provided, meal plans will be provided for overweight and obese patients, daily exercise reinforcement and sample healthy foods and menus will be provided with the support of nutrition staff.

These activities are part of the “120 Days One IMSS” strategy, which enables IMSS to significantly reduce delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.