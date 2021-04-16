Lightning kills nine children while playing football in Uganda

52 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Kampala-Nine children, ages 13 to 15, died last night in Uganda While playing soccer with a effect Lightning Around a city Arua, The Northwest of the country, the authorities and the Red Cross reported today.

One of them died instantly, while the others died shortly after being transferred unconscious to the regional referral hospital in Arua.

According to the police spokeswoman in the northwest UgandaJosephine Angusia, the minors were playing soccer when they were surprised by: Electric storm.

The local authorities indicated that three children who also participated in that match managed to survive and were transferred to the hospital in a health center, but they did not publish more data about their health condition so far.

police Arua He told Efe over the phone that the authorities were investigating “this tragic accident” and, therefore, he could not yet share more information with the press.

These types of fatal accidents are common in UgandaThunderstorms are frequent and often unpredictable.

In June 2011, the influence of A. Lightning Killed 18 children in an elementary school northwest UgandaNear Karuma Wildlife Sanctuary.

Ugandan Deputy Minister for Disaster Prevention, Musa Ikero, lamented at the time that many schools and health centers did not have lightning rods.

“This is negligence on the part of the people who decide whether these buildings are suitable for public use, and we will work to prevent more accidents,” Iquero said.

agv

