Disney is planning to shoot the movie Space Mountain, the roller coaster located in its theme park

Disney plans to make a new movie based on an attraction in its theme parks. to me The Hollywood Reporter The studio hired screenwriter Gopi Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword) To write a story New movie based on Space Mountain.

If you are not familiar with this attraction, it should be noted that Space Mountain is a file Roller coaster It’s located in the Tomorrowland section of Magic Kingdom Park. According to owning Disney site, This attraction invites people to “dive at full speed through the absolute darkness as the echoes of a futuristic soundtrack echo around them.”

Fly alongside stars and satellites. Go beyond light-filled fields, glowing comets, and wandering meteors. Feel the force of gravity as you pass through a wormhole! Reads the Space Mountain description.

As you can imagine, there is no big story we have to take to build a movie here, which is why THR argues that for this project it is being described as a “family adventure.” The entire plot is created with the journey serving as the inspiration.

At the moment there is no release date or more details for Space Mountain, but Disney’s plan will be to put this production in theaters,