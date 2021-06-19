After losing respectively to France and Hong Kong in their first appearance in the Olympic qualifiers in Monaco, Condors raised their heads and managed to defeat the Jamaica Rugby Team 7.

During Saturday, the national team had fallen hard against Hong Kong 26-15, in a match valid for Group Two of the pre-Olympics, which also includes Jamaica, Uganda and France.

However, Chile did not want to be left behind on the third date, and with their big rugby pretense, they outperformed their Jamaican comparison by 31-5.

First victory 🙌! Cóndores 🇨🇱 7th Rugby wrapped up their day in Monaco Olympic play-off with a 31-5 win over Jamaica 🇯🇲 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Tomorrow they face Uganda 🇺🇬 in the final match of the group stage Give it your all! #ChileCompet

The Condors have the option to qualify for the Olympics for the first time, and this Sunday, they will burn all their cartridges against Uganda.

It should be noted that the first two groups of each group will reach the semi-finals of the tournament, and only the finalist will have a place in Tokyo 2020, which will be held in June this year due to the epidemic.