Lupita Nyong’o is dating Selema Masekela.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star has rekindled her relationship with the 51-year-old Instagram sports reporter, and they both posted the same video of them losing their fingers and changing clothes while Iniko plays “The King’s Affirmation” on her bottom.

Lupita, 39, commented on her message:

We just click! [emoji de corazón] selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid’.

And Salima wrote in her message:

Hearts in sync. My total and true love is lupitanyongo. [tres emojis de corazón] #retweet [emoji de cara de guiño]”.

Lupita’s celebrity friends were quick to comment on the posts, with Ava DuVernay sharing a black heart emoji, while Janelle Monae added two faces with heart eyes and wrote: “Obsessed.”

The American actress recently reflected on how beneficial exercise is for her mental health, but admitted that she would rather “play with her friends” to stay active than go to the gym.

Lupita commented:

For me, exercise is a very important part of my mental health regimen. I find that I get very lethargic when I’m not exercising, and it changes my mood. For my own sake, and for the good of the people I’m dating, I better work out. It’s about taking care of yourself. You have realized that working out does not require a gym. You can do sports with your own body weight which I like. Personally, if I find ways to make doing my workouts easy, I’m more likely to stick with them. I have a skipping rope that I like to use. I’m going to play with my friends and make my heart beat. I think moving is important.

Lupita also talked about how she loves finding “new and amazing” parts of Kenya when she goes back to visit. commented:

It’s always good to come home. I really want to spend time with family. I love visiting my country because I always find it new and amazing. We have a lot of diversity and topography, our landscapes. I love to go and explore different parts of the country. It’s not that old to visit different parts of my house. I think you take it for granted until you leave, and that’s when you really start to appreciate it.