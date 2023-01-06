“Majan”, the modern horror movie gem that will blow your mind

It opens to cinemas in the United States on Friday Jan 6 A new horror movie that will give a lot to talk about. It comes to “M3gan”which is a production of the master of the horror genre Jason Blum.

The movie premiered in some specials in 2022, and it was Very well received by the audience; Even critics praised its special effects and terrifying plot.

What is the subject of “Ma’jan” (2023)?

The story is about m3gan, a doll designed by a robotics engineer from a toy company with unique and extremely realistic features. However, the story begins to take an unexpected turn when the robot manages to become aware of its actions and takes on a life of its own.



The author of the story “The Conjuring” is the screenwriter of this film. Photo: AFP.

The plot is based on an original idea by the acclaimed director James WanKnown for his work in films such as ‘The Game of Fear’, “dictation” and “Devil’s Night”.

Critics were completely favorable with the production Bloom House Productions. in IMDb, a site specialized in film criticism, achieved an average score of 6.5 out of just over 2,000 reviews, a value that will certainly change in the coming days. On the other hand, the location Rotten tomatoes It gave it an audience approval rating of 78% and a website review rating of 95%.

The main cast of the movie

Allison Williams – Gemma

Violet McGraw Cady

Amy Donald – Megan

Jane Van Eps – Tess

Brian Jordan Alvarez – Cole

Ronnie Ching David

Laurie Dungy – Celia

Stéphane Garneau Mountain Court

movie length 1 hour 42 minutes Roughly, subject to the end credits.

The main production team

Gerard Johnston – Conducting

Akila Cooper and James Wan – Idea and Screenplay

Jason Blum – Producer

Michael Claire – Producer

Cooper Samuelson – Production

Adam Hendricks – Executive Producer

Greg Gilreth – Executive Producer

Anthony Willis – soundtrack

Peter McCaffrey and Simon Rabe – cinematography

The official trailer for the movie “M3gan”

See also