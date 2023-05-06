Maluma has been awarded for influencing youth through his foundation

Colombian singer Maluma has been awarded the 2023 Impact Award for the work of his foundation The art of dreams At a gala in Miami that raised $2 million for programs aimed at changing the lives of underprivileged children through music.

The Charitable Impact Awards, organized by the Play for Change Foundation (PFCF), took place Saturday night at The Sacred Space Miami with over 350 guests and performances by artists including funk legend George Clinton, Charlie Soul Club, Emin and more.

During the event, it was announced that PFCF, Florida International University (FIU) Wertheim School of Music, El Arte de los Sueños, and Young Musicians Unite will join forces to offer music education to 3,500 high school students from 35 public schools in the county. Miami-Dade by week.

Students will have access to a recording studio where they can perform, record, sell and distribute their music on platforms like Spotify and CEEK, all for free.

In addition, the Wertheim School of Music will offer you master classes, seminars and private lessons.

“I am so happy that my foundation is partnering with Playing For Change, Young Musicians Unite and the FIU Wertheim School of Music to bring our program to Miami,” said Maluma, who was wearing a shirtless jacket and jeans. . Her hair was combed back into braids.

“I know that together we will change the lives of these children through music, just as music has changed my life,” said the interpreter known worldwide for songs like “Farandolera”, “La Obsession” and “La Temperatura”.

The art of dreamsa non-profit organization created by Maluma, works with adolescents in situations of vulnerability by teaching the arts and so far has focused its activities on underprivileged areas of Colombia.

The party was attended by model Karolina Kurkova and actor Cuba Gooding Jr., among others.

The event was co-hosted by PFCF President and Board Member, Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Archie Drury, respectively, and was presented and broadcast by CEEK Metaverse, a platform that allows music artists to create NFTs, live events, avatars, and digital and social merchandising. games.

PFCF’s mission is to make music a tool for social change through programs implemented in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ghana, Mali, Nepal, Panama, Rwanda, South Africa, Morocco, Mexico, Thailand, Uganda, and the United States. join.

“Announcing Maluma as this year’s winner of the 2023 Play for Change Award celebrates his contribution to the long-term success and development of future musical artists, nurturing their passion and creativity from an early age,” said Kroenke Silverstein.

PFCF was founded in 2007 on the idea that music has the power to connect people despite their differences. Their efforts focus on youth from marginalized communities.

“CEEK Metaverse allows creators to earn money from their artwork no matter where they come from. We are thrilled to be part of such a massive program that honors global superstar Maluma and his foundation, especially to create a pathway for talent to get best chance of reaching its potential.”