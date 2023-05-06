In which theaters can you watch the subtitled version of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” | Marvel | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scene movie | UCM | James Gunn | How Many Posts – Credit Viewers Have | Chris Pratt | Guardians of the Galaxy 3 | DEPOR-PLAY

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) hits theaters on May 4. The film is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 because it is the latest movie about famous superheroes responsible for protecting galaxy.

The film features performances by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Will Poulter, Chokudi Iyoji, Maria Bakalova, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. Its original language is English.

For this reason, a version in Spanish has reached Peru and other Latin American countries; However, the country also has some cinemas that run shows in their original language to the delight of those who prefer listening to dialogues in official voices.

In this sense, below we will tell you about the cinemas in the country that offer subtitled shows so that you can enjoy the films with the real voices of the actors.

Which theaters are offering subtitled versions of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”?

Remember that opening hours, ticket prices and the address of each venue can be found on the cinema’s website or in its app.

Cinemark

Cinemark Anghamos

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark San Miguel

cineplanet

Cineplanet Alcazar

Cineplanet Inca Trails

Cineplanet pole

Cineplant La Molina

Spring cineplant

Cineplanet Salaverry

Cineplanet San Borja

Cineplanet San Miguel

cinepolis

Cinépolis Larcomar

Cinépolis Santa Anita

UVK

Cinerama

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3″

What is the Peruvian premiere of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3”?

The 32nd Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will hit Peruvian theaters on May 4, 2023.

When does “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3” hit theaters in the US?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be in theaters in the United States on May 5, 2023. The film is part of UCM Phase 5.

How long is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3”?

The movie that will end the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy will run 150 minutes.

What is the plot of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3”?

In this movie, the Guardians who now have different aspects will have to protect the universe and at the same time take care of one of their own. To achieve this they will have to carry out a mission that could change their lives.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 cast

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora)

Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer)

Vin Diesel (Groot)

Bradley Cooper Rocket

Karen Gillan (Nebula)

Pom Klementieff (Praying Mantis)

Elizabeth Debicki (Aisha)

Sean Gunn as Craglin Upfontery

Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogurd)

Will Poulter, Adam Warlock

Chukwudi Iwuji (High Evolutionary)

Maria Bakalova (Cosmo the Space Dog)

Trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3″