Democratic Republic of the Congo: There are already 287 flood-related deaths in the eastern DRC-community

Goma (DRC), 7 (DPA/EP)

At least 287 people have already died from flooding in recent days, authorities in the country’s north-eastern South Kivu region have confirmed, a figure far higher than the latest tally of 182 deaths released on Saturday.

In addition, there are 205 people seriously injured and 167 missing due to the floods caused last Thursday in several rivers in the region due to heavy rains.

The country’s president, Felix Tshisekedi, has declared a national day of mourning next Monday and the imminent trip of a group of ministers to coordinate humanitarian aid, government spokesman Patrick Mayaya announced.

The floods and ensuing landslides have particularly devastated South Kivu state, which is now the scene of a new rainy season that will last for most of this month.

Neighboring countries such as Rwanda and Uganda also suffered heavy floods that left at least 127 and six dead, respectively.

