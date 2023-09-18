Mango looks to Africa for growth in online business

Mia Thompson September 18, 2023 0
mango It continues its international expansion while focusing on its goals Africa. The fashion brand announced its arrival a job Connected To 20 new markets, among which the African continent markets stand out. In this way, the digital store of the multinational textile company is now present in 110 markets.

Specifically, the company expanded its channel Connected To the following countries: Senegal, Ghana, Cameroon, Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Bermuda, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Benin, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mali, Chad, Rwanda, Uganda, Mozambique, Madagascar and Malawi.

International expansion

Expanding our store Connected Reaching twenty markets represents a big step forward in our journey strategy to internationalization To bring our value proposition to the whole world,” said the director Connected And Mango’s client, Elena Karasu.

In addition, the expansion plan of the fashion brand also includes Openings in the United States; The same week, the collection arrived at two stores in California. Mango finished last year with 10 stores in the United States, where it plans to reach 40 establishments by the end of 2024.

Digital business

During the first half of 2023, Mango strengthened its online channel with sales growing by nearly 10% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The brand ended 2022 with revenues of €960 million in its digital business, or 36% of its total sales.

