Which countries require a visa to enter Guatemala?
Some foreign citizens who wish to travel to Guatemala require a visa in addition to their regular passport to enter the country.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINEX), the classification for purposes of exemption and visa obligation for entering national territory has been changed for reasons of national interest.
According to the bilateral and multilateral agreements signed, and according to Guatemala’s migration policy and the policies promoted with the Central American region, there are three categories of visas for foreigners:
- Category A: Exempt from visa requirements
- Category B: Consular visa or without consultation
- Category C: Visa consulted
According to the Regional Guide to Immigration Procedures for the Single Central American Visa, it is understandable Consular visa or without consultation, Those issued by an accredited diplomatic or consular official, without the need to obtain prior permission from the Ministry or Secretariat of Foreign Affairs or the General Directorate of Immigration.
And one consultation visa, It is issued to foreigners with prior authorization from the corresponding General Directorate of Immigration.
Regarding the practice of certain businesses or commercial activities, foreigners do not need a work permit, as Guatemala’s immigration rules do not consider these people as entering the country to work and they can be:
- Representatives who come to Guatemala to sell goods to the non-general public
- Employees of the organization who come to provide consultations to one of its branches, subsidiary, or parent company
- Representatives of an international company come to purchase goods or services
- People looking to enter the country to attend a meeting or negotiate a contract.
Costs
- Simple visa and tourist or traveler visa: USD 50 per entry
- Tourist or Multiple Traveler Visa USD 150 for multiple entry (valid for 90 days)
- $50 Multiple Entry Special Guest Visa (valid for 180 days)
Below are details of who, depending on their country of origin, require a consular, non-consultation, or consultation visa:
Category B: Consular visa or without consultation
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus, Republic of Belarus
- Boys
- Bolivia
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi, Republic of Bhutan
- green head
- Cambodia
- Chad
- Comoros
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Eswatini
- Filipino
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Georgia
- Grenade
- Guinea
- Guinea Bissau
- Equatorial Guinea
- Guyana
- India
- Jamaica
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Kiribati
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- the moldive Islands
- The Kingdom of Morocco
- Mauricio
- Mauritania
- Micronesia (federated states)
- Moldova, Republic of Moldova
- Republic of Montenegro
- Union of Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nauru
- Niger
- Palau
- Papua New Guinea
- Central African Republic
- dominican republic
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Senegal
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Suriname
- Thailand
- United Republic of Tanzania
- Tajikistan
- Togo
- Tonga
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Uganda
- Uzbekistan
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Category C: Visa consulted
- Afghanistan, ISIS
- Albania
- Republic of Angola
- Algeria
- Armenia
- People’s Republic of Bangladesh
- Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Botswana
- Cameroon
- People’s republic of China
- Congo
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- north korea
- Cuba
- Eritrea
- Ethiopia
- Ghana
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- The Republic of Iraq
- Islamic Republic of Iran
- the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
- Kenya
- Lao People’s Democratic Republic
- Lebanon
- Liberia
- Libya
- Financial
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Nepal
- Federal Republic of Nigeria
- Sultanate of Oman
- Islamic Republic of Pakistan
- Republic of Sierra Leone
- Syrian Arab Republic
- Somali Democratic Republic
- Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
- Republic of Sudan
- Democratic Republic of East Timor
- Vietnam
- Venezuela
- Yemen
