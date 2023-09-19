Which countries require a visa to enter Guatemala?

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINEX), the classification for purposes of exemption and visa obligation for entering national territory has been changed for reasons of national interest.

Some foreign citizens who wish to travel to Guatemala require a visa in addition to their regular passport to enter the country.

According to the bilateral and multilateral agreements signed, and according to Guatemala’s migration policy and the policies promoted with the Central American region, there are three categories of visas for foreigners:

Category A: Exempt from visa requirements

Category B: Consular visa or without consultation

Category C: Visa consulted

According to the Regional Guide to Immigration Procedures for the Single Central American Visa, it is understandable Consular visa or without consultation, Those issued by an accredited diplomatic or consular official, without the need to obtain prior permission from the Ministry or Secretariat of Foreign Affairs or the General Directorate of Immigration.

And one consultation visa, It is issued to foreigners with prior authorization from the corresponding General Directorate of Immigration.

Regarding the practice of certain businesses or commercial activities, foreigners do not need a work permit, as Guatemala’s immigration rules do not consider these people as entering the country to work and they can be:

Representatives who come to Guatemala to sell goods to the non-general public

Employees of the organization who come to provide consultations to one of its branches, subsidiary, or parent company

Representatives of an international company come to purchase goods or services

People looking to enter the country to attend a meeting or negotiate a contract.

Costs

Simple visa and tourist or traveler visa: USD 50 per entry

Tourist or Multiple Traveler Visa USD 150 for multiple entry (valid for 90 days)

$50 Multiple Entry Special Guest Visa (valid for 180 days)

Below are details of who, depending on their country of origin, require a consular, non-consultation, or consultation visa:

Category B: Consular visa or without consultation

Azerbaijan

Belarus, Republic of Belarus

Boys

Bolivia

Burkina Faso

Burundi, Republic of Bhutan

green head

Cambodia

Chad

Comoros

Cote d’Ivoire

Djibouti

Dominica

Ecuador

Egypt

Eswatini

Filipino

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Grenade

Guinea

Guinea Bissau

Equatorial Guinea

Guyana

India

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

the moldive Islands

The Kingdom of Morocco

Mauricio

Mauritania

Micronesia (federated states)

Moldova, Republic of Moldova

Republic of Montenegro

Union of Myanmar

Namibia

Nauru

Niger

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Central African Republic

dominican republic

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Suriname

Thailand

United Republic of Tanzania

Tajikistan

Togo

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Category C: Visa consulted