Massa: “There is a call for the United States to cooperate with Argentina” – Tellam

Massa holds meetings in the United States

On Monday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sergio Massa, stressed that “there is a tremendous call for US policy to cooperate with the Argentine situation,” after a series of meetings with officials close to the administration of President Joe Biden.

Massa kicked off his US tour on Sunday With dinner he had with Juan Gonzalez, who joined the State Department in 2004 and is Biden’s special assistant and Biden’s first director in the Western Hemisphere.

On Monday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives participated in a working meeting with the delegation of the Argentine Embassy in the United States, headed by Jorge Argello, and gave an interview to Democratic Representative Gregory Mix, who heads the Foreign Relations Committee.

A statement said Massa and Meek exchanged letters a few months ago after America supported Argentina’s position in the context of negotiating a debt restructuring with the International Monetary Fund.

Massa is scheduled to meet with Vice Minister for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung on Tuesday, a key State Department official for Latin America, then visits the Capitol for an inter-parliamentary lunch with U.S. Representatives

Wednesday, The Leader of the Renewed Front will hold a meeting with the President of the Western Hemisphere and the Subcommittee on International Economic Policy of the US House of Representatives. Albio CeresAnd then I will present to the dialogue between the Americans.

That day will end with a new reception at the Argentine Embassy with political and legislative actors.

On Thursday the 17th, in New York, Massa will meet with the President of the US Judo Congress, Jack Rosen; sharing a lunch with the President of the Council of the Americas, Susan Segal; Then he will speak at that forum and then meet with former President Bill Clinton.