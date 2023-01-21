McBride will step down as general manager of Team USA | sports

New York (AP) — Brian McBride has stepped down as general manager of the US men’s soccer team, according to a person familiar with talks at the federation.
said the source, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been officially announced.
ESPN was the first outlet to report on the end of the tenure of McBride, who held the position for three years.
Stewart did not tell the board if the former national team star would be replaced in the job, according to the source.
Cindy Barlow Conn, the union’s president, did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did the speaker, Neil Bothey.
McBride supervised his former teammates in his role as general manager, and was involved in a dispute with one of them.
Stewart, 53, played for the USA national team in 1994, 1998 and 2002. He was named the team’s general manager in June 2018 as part of the management shakeup that followed the team’s exit from the World Cup Russia.
In December of that year, the board of directors recommended Greg Berhalter as director.
Stewart was promoted to athletic director for the men’s and women’s national teams in August 2019, when Kate Markgraf was named the first general manager of the women’s national team.
McBride, 50, who has scored 30 goals in 95 caps, was appointed general manager of the men’s team in January 2020. He and Markgraf reported to Stewart.
McBride’s departure comes amid a rift between Berhalter and the family of national team player Gio Reina. The suit left us to see Berhalter’s future with the national team.
Berhalter led the United States to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. In that case, the team surrendered to the Netherlands.