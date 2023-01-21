McBride will step down as general manager of Team USA | sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

New York (AP) — Brian McBride has stepped down as general manager of the US men’s soccer team, according to a person familiar with talks at the federation.

said the source, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been officially announced.

ESPN was the first outlet to report on the end of the tenure of McBride, who held the position for three years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

