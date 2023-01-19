La Jornada – The NFL will face Germany and England in the 2023 games

Munich. The American football competition announced, in a statement, Thursday, that after the success of the first American Football League match in Germany, in mid-November 2022, two regular season matches will be held in 2023.

Of the 544 games in the 2023-24 regular season, the NFL will play five on the European continent.

Three will be hosted in London, with the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Two more will be played in Germany, with four franchises participating, including the Patriots and Chiefs.

Match times in Germany and host cities will be announced at a later date, but the NFL has previously indicated that Munich and Frankfurt will host NFL matches over four seasons.

The first game of the great American football contest in Germany took place on November 13, 2022 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks, in front of 67,000 spectators and 2.7 million viewers in the country’s Central Europe.

The NFL has exported some regular league games overseas since 2007, following the model of the NBA since the 1990s.

On this occasion, Mexico City will not receive the NFL due to the renovations that the Azteca Stadium will undergo, starting this year, with the aim of holding the FIFA World Cup, which will host Mexico, the United States and Canada in 2026.