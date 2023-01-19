The first sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

-Messi-Cristiano in an engaging duel of contrasts

The Celtics are seeking their eighth consecutive success and reaffirming their NBA summit

India is preparing 500 athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games

– Dockers for their assault on the throne in the elite Cuban baseball league

–

football

Riyadh, January 19 (Prensa Latina), Paris Saint-Germain (Paris Saint-Germain) faces the team of the Riyadh season today in this capital, with their eyes on the possible final duel between football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, a match marked by contrasts.

The meeting, which will be hosted by King Fahd International Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 60,000 seats, sheds light on the dominance of business over sports and the various realities experienced by most media personalities.

–

Basketball

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19 (Prensa Latina) The Boston Celtics, the absolute leaders in the NBA, will seek their eighth straight win when they take on the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, today.

In a duel of arms, Jason Tatum will challenge Stephen Curry in search of reaffirming Boston as the best team in the Eastern Conference (33-12) and the 30th overall from all of America’s elite basketball teams.

–

Olympiad

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Prensa Latina) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today that Sports Authority of India has selected 500 athletes to prepare them for the upcoming Olympic Games, drawing on untapped talents from rural areas.

Opening the second phase of the mega sporting event Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 via video, the Indian governor revealed that these half-thousand athletes are preparing under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme.

–

baseball

SAN JOSE DE LAS LAJAS, CUBA, Jan. 19 (Prensa Latina) Puerto Ricos will come out today to defeat Agriculteurs to win Cuban Baseball’s first Elite League title.

The team that brings together players from Industriales and Mayabeque has won three of its first four matches and Thursday’s success will finish the tournament.

Mim / Yas