Medagry: Legume exports reached 45 markets in 2020 nndc | Economie

Legume exports from family farming reached $62 million in more than 45 international markets last year, according to the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI).

Peru is home to legumes such as beans, pelar and troy. In addition, there are more than 140,000 small family farmers who are dedicated to its cultivation, allowing for the generation of 12.6 million wages.

Grain is carried out in three regions of the country. The divisions with the highest output are Cusco, Cajamarca and La Libertad, Medarji said.

In 2020, Peru yielded 202 thousand hectares, of which 270 thousand tons were obtained.

In addition, in our country there are beans on the coast (31%), mountains (59%) and forest (10%), depending on the ecological level. These products are an important source of a high content of vegetable protein from 22% to 50%, as well as iron, zinc and magnesium.

The main varieties of legumes are the beans (produced in the three regions), bellar (mainly in Ica), broad beans (all over the mountains) and troy (at altitudes from 2,200 to 4,000 meters above sea level.

-Markets-

The legumes, or Peruvian beans, reach more than 45 markets. The United States was most important with cowpea or black eye. Spain with pallar, and different destinations like UK, UAE etc.

The per capita consumption of pulses in the country is 7.5 kilograms per year, which is lower than the World Health Organization (OMD) recommendation of 9 kilograms.

The same Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) requires families to consume some types of legumes up to three times a week to improve the quality of their diet.

This celebration represents a favorable occasion to recognize the tireless work of farmers and farmers in Peru for thousands of years, who have domesticated, selected, preserved and developed these valuable foods, contributing to the global diet.

For example, worldwide, beans constitute the staple diet of more than 400 million people, and its production spans over 184 countries with 79 million hectares, of which 71.3 million tons are dry cereals for self-consumption and trade.