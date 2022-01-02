Medical student discovers cancer in NHL coach during game

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

Posted:

Over 1,000 National Hockey League games support the sporting long career of ice hockey legend, Brian “Reed” Hamilton, Now Canucks Assistant. But the most important of them all was on October 23, 2021, in the game against the Seattle Kraken, where a fan discovered a cancerous mole on Hamilton’s neck mid-game.

The heroine, Nobody Popovich, a medical student, wrote a message on her phone, putting it behind the glass. “The mole on the back of your neck is cancer”Hamilton mentioned in connection with the message during a video call with zoom with the media.

After reading the young woman’s short text and wrapping up the match, Hamilton went to the hospital two days later. Doctors noticed a mole after discovering it as stage 2 melanoma, It ended up being cut short.

The 32nd NHL franchise tweeted a message from Hamilton on January 1 to find Popovich, and a day later, he had crossed 10,000 retweets. The message you showed me On your phone it will be forever etched in my mind It has made a real difference to my life and the lives of my family.”

After the Vancouver Canucks beat Seattle 5-2 this morning, Hamilton and Popovich They managed to meet And according to the franchise’s social networks, they had a short talk.

During the meeting, 22 years received $10,000 from each scholarship for your studies Medicine as a symbol of appreciation. Popovich was visibly excited.

More Stories

These clever science fiction threads are used to monitor deep surgical wounds

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Dr. Ivan Castillo becomes the new dean of the UCSD School of Medicine

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Debate about science and beliefs has taken over social networks

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Physiotherapy, the driver of well-being, according to FisioClinics

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The science-backed trick so that no water overflows when cooking pasta | life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Why does it taste better the next day?

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical student discovers cancer in NHL coach during game

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

Latvia and Germany win the gold medal in the bobsleigh world cup

47 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | Learn the little-known trick to charge your mobile phone without having to plug it in | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Mobile phones | Smartphone | technology | viral | trick | battery | nda | nnni | data

49 mins ago Leo Adkins

This is how the aquamation system works, which is a different process from cremation

50 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The FGR has extradited two men wanted in the United States for abuse of minors

52 mins ago Leland Griffith