Mexican and Spanish companies highlight mutual business opportunities

This content was published on 05 Apr 2022 – 00:28

Mexico City, April 4 (EFE). Mexican and Spanish businessmen on Monday highlighted the importance of business opportunities between the two countries at a lunch organized by the EFE Agency in Mexico City, despite the impact of the global crisis.

At the event, Efe President Gabriela Cañas offered Mexican and Spanish businessmen to produce new newspaper stories to improve their ability to connect with audiences.

Canias explained the importance of the new EFEComunica line of action launched in 2020 to accompany companies in creating new informational content explaining projects of corporate responsibility or their contribution to the environment, equality or health.

“EFE feels comfortable with companies that believe in transparency and of course in a free press,” Canas said at a lunch with Mexican and Spanish businessmen.

“We don’t want to be content with publishing more or less detailed press releases by the editorial office. We want to help companies connect with customers, connect emerging markets or help attract more investors and businesses,” the EFE president explained.

“EFEComunica – continued – already acts as a critical unit responsible for organizing events or customized products, but above all it acts as a great engine of public debate, whether it is about European recovery funds, new technologies in the fight against cancer or the promotion of sports and the desire to improve ” .

Investments and intentions

At the meeting, Santiago Cardona, General Manager of Intel Mexico, said the EFE’s role is important because it helps understand the role of companies like the one he runs, the world’s number one semiconductor manufacturer.

Noting that Intel recently announced an investment of more than 80,000 million euros in the European Union, he said the investments will come to Spain to expand its manufacturing capacity but also in research and development.

Referring to the relationship between Spain and Mexico, Invest CEO Marco Antonio Soto stated that Spanish investors “continue to see Mexico as a very exciting country to invest in”. “We want to join the growth of this country,” he added.

“We are thinking of launching a new bank in Mexico called Ainvest, which is an arm of Abanca, which is the sixth largest bank in Spain. Today, the managers of the main Spanish banks in this country are Mexicans, and the trust is not only in the companies but in the people and we believe that Mexico has So much to offer.”

For his part, the President of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Mexico, Antonio Pasagoti, stressed that the business relationship between Spain and Mexico or Mexico and Spain is “beneficial to both sides”, and pointed out that Spanish companies create one million direct and indirect jobs for Mexicans.

In addition, he said they have invested more than $80 billion since 1999, but Mexican companies are also investing in Spain and have done so in the order of $30 billion in recent years.

He added that more and more companies are “seeking to set foot in Spain to look to Europe”, and the trade balance “is very balanced between the two countries”.

bidirectional future

Meanwhile, Juan Lopez Doriga Perez, Spain’s ambassador to Mexico, indicated that Spain is the second investor in Mexico, and said that Spanish investors confirmed their intention to continue investing in Latin America and that the first country on the list is Mexico. .

“After years of investment flowing in one direction, it is now flowing in both directions; Mexican investment in Spain is growing rapidly, there are 500 companies operating and Mexico is the largest investor in Spain outside the European Union as well as the United States.” , he added.

At the end of his participation, Cañas highlighted EFE’s close relationship with Latin America, which he described as a “treasure”.

“We – from the Indian subcontinent – feel the dynamism and creativity of its people, especially its journalists. We have trained together, grown up together and speak the same language in its broadest sense.”

“Latin America, and especially countries like this one, justify our reason for being,” Cañas concluded.

The meeting was attended by companies such as Bayer, Huawei, Intel, Iberdrola, Acciona, Sener, Netflix, Caixa Bank, América Móvil, Naturgy, Banco Sabadell and others. EFE

