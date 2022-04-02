Mexican director Mar Novo says cinema has little to do with lesbianism

This content was published on Dec 16, 2021 – 15:28

Guadalajara (Mexico), Dec. 16 (EFE). Lesbianism is not accepted in cinema and in society in general, due to the belief that the relationship between women is to bring pleasure to men, as the Mexican director told Efe Sea New.

“Unfortunately, there has been more openness to the gay scene for men,” he said after the premiere in Guadalajara (West). “The fact that two women are kissing or having a sexual relationship is seen as something to arouse men or to arouse something in men.” Mexico) from his movie “Mar I”, which was shown on Wednesday.

Novo, who was born in Guadalajara, noted that this short film seeks to break this taboo and show that the relationship between women is as natural as any other.

The director said, “We live in a world that is shaped by the mindset of what we serve to men. With this short, I want to cut it short.”

Mar Anna Anna explores the experiences of two women who have been childhood friends, facing homosexuality in different ways and the consequences of assuming their sexual orientation.

In the story, Mar and Anna search for the perfect location for Anna’s wedding, but along the way they will revive their pent-up love and desire for years.

The main characters of the film are Daniela Friedman, Andrea Marti and Columba Diaz.

The director considered the assumption of sexuality to be one of the basic steps of a person and even more so when it comes to a person who is not heterosexual.

He said the move was always frightening “because there is still doubt what others will say”.

“It’s a complete taboo, in the case of lesbianism, there are very few films that take it, everything is focused on what they would say and if society accepted them as their preference,” he said.

The film was shot on the south coast of Jalisco in a ruined setting where the whole story unfolds.

Nouveau has been part of productions at Warner Bros. Studios such as the FX Network series “Better Things” and with producer Nancy Schreiber, ASC on PSA production “Malala Fund” for 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The film received 14 nominations at festivals, including Best Independent Short Film at the Cannes International Film Festival and was invited to numerous film festivals such as Guadalajara, San Francisco, Vancouver and Toronto, where it was selected as the Best Community Film. . LGBT and you will be in others in 2022. EFE

