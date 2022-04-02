Illinois ranks second in sharing Netflix passwords – NBC Chicago

45 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Illinois is one of the country’s best-known radio scammers, but it’s poised to take the title, as it’s overtaken by another Midwest front: Ohio.

Study by time2play It found that Illinois ranks second in the US for sharing Netflix passwords with someone outside their family, with 58% of users admitting to doing so, which is a violation of Netflix policy.

Ohio ranks first, with 59% of viewers reporting using someone else’s Netflix account, according to the study.

The study also revealed that 50.7% of Netflix users in the country share their passwords, and those who share their password do so with an average of 2.3 people living outside their homes.

Netflix announced its plans to eliminate password sharing last month, saying it would start charging subscribers in some markets an additional monthly fee for sharing their accounts with others outside their homes. The track runs with subscribers in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

While it’s unclear whether Netflix intends to expand its current efforts to prevent password sharing with the United States, the study reported that 79% of people who use someone else’s password would not get their own account if Netflix banned sharing.

In addition to Illinois and Ohio, Wisconsin is among the first five states in the study to use someone else’s streaming account. To see the full list, click here.

