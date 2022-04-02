“L’événement” won Best Film at Lumiéres

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter
This content was published on Jan 17, 2022 – 21:05

Paris, Jan. 17 (EFE). L’événement (“The Event”), a crude story about a clandestine abortion in Venice by Audrey Diwan, won Best Picture at the 27th edition of the Lumiéres, marked by the foreign press for French cinema.

During Monday’s ceremony, “L’Avenue” also won Best Female Performance with the award for young Franco-Romanian actress Annamaria Vartolomé.

The musical “Annette” won best cinematography, photography (Caroline Champtier) and soundtrack (Les Sparks), while “Lost Illusions” (“Lost Illusions”), based on Balzac’s novel, won best screenplay only (it was nominated in five categories).

The men’s performance award went to Benoit Magimel for French director Emmanuel Bercot’s drama De son Vivant.

She was the female revelation of Agathe Rousselle, from Julia Ducournau’s horror film “Titane”, and Thimotée Robart’s male revelation in “Les Magnétiques”.

Lumiéres, considered the Golden Globe of France, was created in 1995 on the initiative of British journalist Edward Beer and involved 95 correspondents from 36 countries.

Sisters Sisters (Best Sisters), directed by French director Jacques Audiard, won previous Lumiéres Awards recognizing this “Western” film as the best film and also won for Best Cinematography and Best Stage. EFE

atc / mg

