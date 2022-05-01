Mexican health workers will not allow their children to study the same

A user interviewed his colleagues –Mexican health workers He asked them what they would do if their children decided to study medicine

Some of the responses were: “I’d like to tell him it’s OK to pend #%? &”

What are the downsides to studying medicine in Mexico?

used in tik tokShare a video in which he asked his colleagues –Mexican health workers What would they do if their children thought about itTo be doctors or surgeons or to participate medicine in Mexico.

All interviewees replied that they would refuse.

Some of the responses were:

“Should I tell him that it’s okay to pend #%? &” “Don’t do that, son, it’s bad for your health.” Not in Mexico

Mexican health workers will not allow their children to study in the same way “Do they charge #%?” &”

Here is the video:

Studying medicine in Mexico is a big challenge

For children, it is very easy to respond to a “doctor” when asked what they want to be when they grow up. Although their intentions are sincere and honest, their innocence blinds them to the fact that studying medicine in Mexico is quite a challenge.

Getting into medical school is both exciting and challenging. But before you commit to spending the time, effort, and money for the next few years of your life, it’s important to consider the downsides of going to medical school.

The thinking about it, is that today we are providing a brief description of the conditions that most affect the new resident physicians in the country.

4 Unfavorable Aspects of Studying Medicine in Mexico

1. Lack of patients in private medical clinics

While the public health system is saturated, private medical offices and even clinics and some hospitals have fewer patients, since the economic situation of the country in general is complex, so it is convenient for the enterprising doctor to analyze his target audience and from there, devise a marketing strategy that can include service packages or discounts for ‘recurring consultations’.

2. Inappropriate geographical distribution

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), there are 1.9 general and specialist practitioners per thousand population in the country, but the highest concentration of physicians occurs in Mexico City, Veracruz, Jalisco and Nuevo Leon, where 44 percent of working physicians. However, places far from large cities often lack a sufficient number of medical personnel.

3. Low income compared to peers from other countries

Although the income of a doctor depends on the specialty and where they perform their work, Labor and Social Welfare Monitor (STPS) It places medicine as the eighth best paid profession in Mexico, with Monthly income an average of 14 thousand and 359 pesos, while chemistry jobs took the first places (29 thousand and 611 pesos); financial, banking and insurance (22 thousand 748); Statistics (21 thousand 568); transportation services (17 thousand and 255); mining and extraction (16 thousand 207); Automotive, ship and aircraft engineering (15 thousand 817) and architecture and urbanism (14 thousand 905).

However, it should be noted that, for example, Medscape’s Medicaid Indemnity Report states that it is among the lowest paid physicians In the United States there are family physicians, who earn about $207,000 a yearwhich is a much higher income compared to about 172,000 pesos (about $9,000) that the Mexican doctor will receive according to these estimates by the Labor Observatory.

4. Insecurity

Kidnapping, extortion and threats Physical and verbal aggression are part of the challenges that doctors from different regions of Mexico must face.

Although the type and level of insecurity being tested depends on where health professionals work, the truth is that people will still need your service, No matter how gray the jigsaw looks, there will always be someone hoping to find a doctor brave and noble enough to help their community.

Related notes:

When are you too old to work as a doctor? Here are 6 “red flags”

Effectively advertises the doctor? Your medical advice

The external structure of SARS-CoV-2 was revealed for the first time