Mexicans immigrate the most in Latin America | Economie

Mexico It is the Latin American country with the largest number of people migrating in search of a better future.

De acuerdo a información del Departamento de Asuntos Económicos y Sociales de las Naciones Unidas (UNDESA) y la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM), al 2020, 11.2 millones de mexicanos habían salido de su país de baelloy un 97% United State.

The second largest in terms of immigration is Venezuela, a country facing a severe economic crisis.

The critical situation in Venezuela, under the government of Nicolás Maduro, caused 5.1 million people to leave the country.

Colombia, Brazil and Haiti remain on the list of Latin American countries with the largest number of immigrants.

According to information from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the International Organization for Migration compiled by Statista, Peru registered 1.5 million migrants in 2020, more than double the number recorded in Chile.

On the other hand, Argentina ranks first in Latin America in terms of the number of immigrants (2.3 million), while Colombia and Chile rank second and third, with 1.9 million and 1.6 million immigrants.

For its part, Peru received 1.2 million immigrants last year according to information published by Statista.