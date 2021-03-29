Mexico: Alvaro Morales praised the game in Mexico and made fun of the United States

13 mins ago Leland Griffith

The Mexican national team And the Choose us They are living in two different situations after the tournament semi-final was held CONCACAF Pre-OlympicTwo places to Tokyo Olympics 2021.

The Mexican national team made the pass to the Olympics after beating their counterpart from CanadaWhile the star board and stripes completed the contest failed, they failed Honduras.

Also read: Club América and Cruz Azul “thrash” Chivas with a record number of goals in the Liga MX

Faced with this situation, Alvaro Projo Morales, Narrator and Commentator ESPN, Appeared on social networks, praising the Olympic Games classification of the three-color box and mocking the situation in which Americans are living.



“Hahaha … the great American football generation … everyone’s team … everyone …?”

“Are these the American soccer players who will win what …?”

Also read: Pre-Olympic: David Fettelson destroys the United States national team after failing



“El Tri in JJOO and … the United States national team? And professional ‘soccer’?”



“Whether they like it or not, whether it suits them or not, Mexico, in Concacaf @, is their father …” he wrote.



