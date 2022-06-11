Mexico and 19 US countries sign pledges to contain the migration crisis

EFE.- Twenty American countries, including the United States, Mexico and several Central American nations, joined Friday in a declaration that includes concrete commitments to contain the region’s migration crisis.

The signing ceremony for the so-called “Los Angeles Declaration on Immigration and Protection” was presided over by US President Joe Biden, during the final day of the Ninth Summit of the Americas, which brought together leaders from across the continent in that city. .

“No country should bear this responsibility alone,” Biden said, who stressed that not only is irregular immigration to the United States increasing, but that “millions” of Venezuelans have arrived in Colombia and that immigrants now represent “10% of Colombia’s population.” Costa Ricans.”

To ease the pressure from these flows, the signatories have committed themselves to – among other things – expanding opportunities for legal immigration to contain the arrival of illegal immigrants at the US southern border, which continues to grow.

We need to stop the dangerous and illegal ways in which people migrate. “Illegal immigration is unacceptable and we will secure our borders,” Biden said.

The United States has promised to increase its share of refugees from the Americas to 20,000 by 2023 and 2024, giving special priority to those from Haiti, as well as continuing to accept temporary non-agricultural workers from Central America and prevent “abuses” in their country. Recruit.

The declaration was signed by the United States, Argentina, Barbados, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.

Among those who have not signed it are three countries of origin for many of the illegal immigrants crossing the continent: Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which the US government decided not to invite to the Summit of the Americas because it felt they were not. democracy.

Biden particularly thanked the commitments made by Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Guatemala, Canada and Spain, a country that participated in the summit as an observer, represented by Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Pilar Cancella.

Spain has pledged to “double” the number of legal avenues for Honduran workers to participate in Spain’s circular immigration programs, according to the White House.

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Laso also spoke at the event, who highlighted the need to promote an “integrated, people-centred development agenda”.

He stressed that “it is urgent to enhance development opportunities in countries of origin, on the one hand, and on the other hand, to strengthen measures to identify and dismantle international mafias that control irregular migration.”

