Mexico and the United States seek to strengthen relations in the agricultural sector

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Mexico s United State (USTRAnd the To abbreviate it in English).

She stated, “The United States Trade Representative, Catherine Tye, met almost today with the Mexican Economy Minister, Tatiana Klother.” USTR It is a statement.

The parties discussed implementation A trade agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MECHe committed to implementing common priorities, including “the full implementation of labor reform in Mexico,” the US delegation noted.

The government of former Republican President Donald Trump has denounced the previous free trade agreement North America Which has ruled since 1994, which it blamed for transfers, especially in the auto sector, to Mexico where labor is cheaper.

In the negotiations, the three member states – Canada, the United States and Mexico – agreed on the need to improve conditions for Mexican workers.

Tai highlighted the mutual benefits of “strong bilateral trade in agriculture.”

Kg

More Stories

Domestic factors could delay Mexico’s economic recovery

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The forecast for growth of 5.3% in 2021 is the most realistic, as El Financiero defends Herrera

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Amid the global semiconductor shortage, Huawei sees the US and its sanctions the culprit

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Raising the ISR Ratio for Companies in the US Could Be the Wrong: Tax Foundation

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mexico faces a new challenge with an heterogeneous economic recovery, according to President Banxico | USA

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Economic data is improving, but risks remain: CEESP

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Is Danilo Carrera making a movie in the United States?

11 mins ago Leland Griffith

Mexico and the United States seek to strengthen relations in the agricultural sector

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – More than 33,000 Mexicans abroad will participate in the elections

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Kipchoge will seek to prove himself in the NN Mission Marathon in the Netherlands – El Sol de Toluca

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The Pope: Saint Teresa Avila knew how to transfer Heaven to Earth

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring