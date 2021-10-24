Mexico monitors ban on fresh tomatoes in the United States

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Mexico’s Economy Ministry announced yesterday that it will closely monitor the measure under which the United States will ban fresh tomatoes from two Mexican companies and their subsidiaries.

In a statement, the agency said the US Customs and Border Protection announced that it would initiate a “product retention procedure,” through a product retention order for tomatoes.

These vegetables are produced by the Mexican tomato companies Agropecuarios Tom and Hortícola and its subsidiaries that pass through ports of entry into the United States.

This is because it is linked to the production of forced commodities in accordance with its national legislation. The Special Envoy pointed out that Although this process ‘is not done under T-young man‘, the treaty provides for ‘cooperative provisions’ for the identification and movement of forced-produced goods.

In addition, the Department of Economy reiterated its commitment to combating forced labor under T-MEC and said it respects the decisions and processes of national legislation in the United States. add that Affected companies have access to a mechanism to review the case before the US authorities.

to know

On October 21, US Customs and Border Protection announced that it would begin “product retention procedures” through a seizure order.

Threads

Read also

More Stories

It will affect 118 million people in 2030

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

How Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, plans to reach ‘zero’ emissions by 2060 – El Financiero

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Climate change will exacerbate extreme poverty in Africa, affecting 118 million people in 2030, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Development: Western aid competes with local NGOs

1 day ago Mia Thompson

United States of America | Latinas earn the same income in 22 months as white men in one year | NNDC | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Economics, Growth and the Rule of Law – El Sol de Mazatlán

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

placebo

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

Bravos-Astros, the global chain that took 6 decades to develop

55 mins ago Sharon Hanson

YouTube Music | So you can listen to songs when the screen is off and without being special | SPORTS-PLAY

56 mins ago Leo Adkins

What are the cutest and most kind-hearted zodiac signs?

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Chilean soldiers in “green berets” exercises from Spain and the United States | Europe update | DW

1 hour ago Leland Griffith