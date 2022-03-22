Mexico sends trade representative to US to review farm issues

Edward the Rose

with a goal Discussing agribusiness issuesAnd about supply chains in different regions, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade from The Ministry of Economy, Luz Maria de la MoraHe will make a working visit to the United States.

The Federal Agency indicated that the Mexican official’s tour, specifically in Washington, DC, from March 22 to 25, will be for Meet different representatives of each of the government of the neighboring country from the north, as well as different businessmen.

“The Under Secretary will hold meetings with US actors to discuss key issues on the Mexico-US trade agenda, such as agriculture, supply chains, and follow-up to the High Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN).”referring to the living organism.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy Mexico is an ideal ally and partnerwhich is committed to the proper implementation and enforcement of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

4th March last American commercial actress Catherine Tayestressed that in order to better reach the second anniversary of the entry into force of T-MEC signed in June 2020You shall use the tools provided in the Agreement to resolve commercial and compliance disputes.

The American official pointed out that T-MEC is the cornerstone of North America’s economic futureIt is a reflection of the continuous evolution of trade policy in response to contemporary challenges.

“There is much to celebrate as we approach the second anniversary of the union of the USA, Mexico and Canada, but the implementation work is still in its infancy. We must use the new tools of the agreement to effectively resolve our trade disputes and fulfill the commitments made between us.”confirmed.

He stated that in 2022, It will support regional workforce development and SMEswith select shapes Increase the resilience of supply chains, combat forced labor, protect the environment, and tackle damages from state-owned enterprises.

“In the years ahead, it will be critical for the United States, Mexico, and Canada to continue our close cooperation to ensure that the USMCA remains a living agreement that provides inclusive economic growth and expands our collective prosperity.”highlighted.

