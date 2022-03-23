Colombia will participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the International Energy Agency for 2022 | government | Economie

Between 23 and 24 March 2022, Colombia She will participate in the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2022 Ministerial Meeting.

The event will be held in Paris (France) and has been ranked as one of the most relevant meetings in energy affairs.

It brings together the energy ministers of the major countries of the world, as well as the ministers of countries that are in the process of joining the International Energy Agency.

This is the first time that Colombia has officially participated as a candidate country in the agency’s accession process. Days ago, at CeraWeek, the world recognized the progress this government has made regarding the energy transition, the present and the future that this administration will leave to the nation.Said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa, who will represent the country.

It should be noted that the Board of Directors of the International Energy Agency in July 2021 I accepted Colombia’s request to start the official accession process As a member of the entity. For this reason, Minister Mesa will speak with the CEO of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, to learn about the progress of the incorporation process in the country.

The ministerial meeting will address transition, energy security and the impact that rising fuel and energy prices, caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, may have on the sector.

The meeting will be chaired by the US Secretary of Energy. Jennifer Granholm, It will also feature the White House’s special envoy on climate change, John Kerry.

