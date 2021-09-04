Mexico Towards a New Economic Scenario: Forbes Forum 2021

In his first appearance before the financial community, the new Treasury Secretary, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, acknowledged that the government had not been able to recount the structural change that the Mexican economy was going through efficiently, and for which he proposed changing the narrative in the second half of the six-year period to ensure that The messages and actions of the government are not only better understood, but also better appreciated.

Register for FORUM FORBES 2021 The new economic scenario

This purpose is part of the new economic scenario being designed in Mexico, which has faced historical decline due to the pandemic, and whose revitalization, like everyone else, faces many challenges. It is not only the race between infections that accelerates the variable Delta, the vaccination process, as well as inflationary pressures, and the next shift in US monetary policy.

In this context of challenges and changes, not only economic, but in many other aspects of the country, Forbes Economics and Business Forum 2021, under the title The new economic scenarioAnd That for the eighth year in a row and with the criteria required by the new standard, it will bring together the most influential voices in the country, in constructive thinking to know the essential elements in this new scenario that Mexico is already experiencing.

The Forum will be opened by Marco Landucci, President and Founder of Forbes Mexico and Central America, which will represent the starting point for a space dedicated to discussion and generation of ideas, between the main actors in the public and private sectors, in order to discover the most pressing challenges, but above all the greatest opportunities that Mexico has in facing the process of economic recovery and revitalization, in this scenario we know All in the name of the “new normal”.

Roberto Aguilar, Managing Editor From Forbes Mexico and Central America, its teams of specialized journalists will run the event, which will feature more than 19 lectures in a virtual and face-to-face format.

Minister of Foreign Affairs , Marcelo Ebrard; Prime Minister of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum; Chairman of the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Cordova Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit. Santiago Nieto and General Manager of Funatur, Rogelio Jimenez Pons; These are just some of the officials who will share specific topics in their fields and functions, ranging from the relationship with the United States, the plan to revitalize the world’s largest city, and the role of digital assets in preventing money laundering. . , and the progress of one of the current administration’s major projects: the Maya Train.

Follow us on Google News to stay updated

On the institutional side, we will have the presence of V.Elaine Diez Morrodo; Jose Oriol Bosch, CEO of BMV Group; Carlos Garcia Oate, founder and CEO of Kavak; Marco Cassarin, Country Manager at Facebook Mexico; Alberto de la Fuente, President of the Executive Board of Empresas Globales; Miguel Fernandez, Global CEO of Tupperware and Laura Cruz, Country Director of MasterCard Mexico, are among many other high-profile entrepreneurs and CEOs.

Setting up the event will also be the perfect excuse to do so handing recognition that Forbes Mexico The ‘Excellence in Business’ Award to be awarded by Marco Landucci is awarded to Valentin Diez Morrodo, the current president of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade (COMCE).

Forbes Economics and Business Forum, The new economic scenario, a hybrid event with the first part live to take place on Monday, September 6, and the second in an all-digital version that will be available on September 9.