Michel Franco competes in Sundown at the London Film Festival

Although celebrating its 65th edition, this festival organized by the British Film Institute (BFI) has only organized an official competition since 2009, the year the film was marked by Prophet del francés Jacques Audiard.

London, 3 September (EFE). – Mexican Michel Franco Will share with your The last movieAnd sunset, On the Competition Official Flondon summer cinema, to be held in October, along with other notable names such as Paolo Sorrentino or Justin Kurzel.

The competition announced on Friday the eight contenders for the official division, in which there will also be Japanese representation with Mamoru Hosoda (belle), Italian with Sorrentino (It was God’s handand Michelangelo Framartinoaperture), Australian with Kurzel (nitram), Iranian with Banah Panahi (Take to the road), chadiana con Mahamat Saleh Haroun (Lingui, sacred links) and the British with Harry Wotliff (real things).

Sundown (Mexico – France – Sweden) Prepare for surprise and instability from the latest feature from one of contemporary cinema’s most famous filmmakers, Michel Franco.#LFFAwards pic.twitter.com/wZ4twpSI4p – BFI (BFI) September 3, 2021

The competition director, Tricia Tuttle, said in a statement that the films in the competition are meant to be “a neon sign that says shining: ‘Enter here'”.

“The selection of eight films is full of cinematic diamonds, each unique and beautiful in its own way. Together they show the infinite potential of cinema in the hands of a great filmmaker. With a selection like this we made the task very difficult for the jury,” Tuttle said.

Jury members will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the films aspiring to win other awards, which also include awards for Best Documentary, First Work, Short Film and Augmented Reality (XR), as well as the Audience Award. .

The event will take place from 6-17 October at BFI’s headquarters in Southwark, south London.