Michel Franco competes in Sundown at the London Film Festival

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Although celebrating its 65th edition, this festival organized by the British Film Institute (BFI) has only organized an official competition since 2009, the year the film was marked by Prophet del francés Jacques Audiard.

London, 3 September (EFE). – Mexican Michel Franco Will share with your The last movieAnd sunset, On the Competition Official Flondon summer cinema, to be held in October, along with other notable names such as Paolo Sorrentino or Justin Kurzel.

The competition announced on Friday the eight contenders for the official division, in which there will also be Japanese representation with Mamoru Hosoda (belle), Italian with Sorrentino (It was God’s handand Michelangelo Framartinoaperture), Australian with Kurzel (nitram), Iranian with Banah Panahi (Take to the road), chadiana con Mahamat Saleh Haroun (Lingui, sacred links) and the British with Harry Wotliff (real things).

Although celebrating its 65th edition, this festival organized by the British Film Institute (BFI) has only organized an official competition since 2009, the year the film was marked by Prophet del francés Jacques Audiard.

The competition director, Tricia Tuttle, said in a statement that the films in the competition are meant to be “a neon sign that says shining: ‘Enter here'”.

“The selection of eight films is full of cinematic diamonds, each unique and beautiful in its own way. Together they show the infinite potential of cinema in the hands of a great filmmaker. With a selection like this we made the task very difficult for the jury,” Tuttle said.

Jury members will be announced in the coming weeks, along with the films aspiring to win other awards, which also include awards for Best Documentary, First Work, Short Film and Augmented Reality (XR), as well as the Audience Award. .

The event will take place from 6-17 October at BFI’s headquarters in Southwark, south London.

More Stories

‘Blue Bayou’: Justin Chun looks for a change in his life in this exclusive trailer

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Six films to remember the career of Jean-Paul Belmondo, the genius of French film

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Ugandan presidential candidate in 2021, Robert Kigolani, shouts that EU and US monitors will not attend

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

This will be Telusa, the future city that will be established in the United States

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“I’m Not Here Anymore”: The Film That Depicts the Deprived Lands of Monterrey, Mexico

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“Hombres G features about 20 songs that never age”

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Michel Franco competes in Sundown at the London Film Festival

50 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Michael Morales came to Las Vegas for a makeover before competing in the Dana White Competition Series | Other sports | Sports

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The US judge has extended the deadline for the prosecution to respond to the appeal of Alex Saab, the front man for Nicolas Maduro

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Can dogs understand human words? Science Answers It – El Sol de México

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Android | Trick to control your computer with your iOS phone as if it were a mouse | SPORTS-PLAY

5 hours ago Leo Adkins